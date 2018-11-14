Aged 14, Fernando Ovelar is not old enough to drive, to vote or to drink but he is old enough to play professional football for Cerro Porteno.

And on Sunday he became the youngest ever goalscorer in Paraguay’s biggest derby match against Olimpia, having made his debut for the first division club last week.

Ovelar showed the composure of a man twice his age when he ran on to a through ball and chipped the Olimpia goalkeeper to put the home side ahead after 16 minutes.

That strike allowed the Paraguayan, who is two months and two days away from his 15th birthday, to eclipse the previous record.

The previous record was 17 years, one month and 28 days and held by Sergio Diaz.

Nestor Camacho equalised for Olimpia 12 minutes later.

Ovelar was substituted 14 minutes into the second half of a game that summed up the excitement and chaos of Paraguayan football.

Marcos Acosta thought he had stolen the points for Cerro with a goal five minutes into injury time.

But then, Olimpia controversially made it 2-2 with a penalty kick eight minutes later.

Both sides also had a man sent off moments from the final whistle.

Leaders Olimpia remain seven points clear of their rivals at the top of the Paraguayan first division.

