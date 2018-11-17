A 17-year-old first year student of a Senior High School in Koforidua in the Eastern region has been defiled at knifepoint in the School’s bathroom.

The victim(name withheld) was allegedly defiled at night by an intruder when she went to the bathroom to change her pad after prep since she was menstruating Thursday.

The suspect is believed to have scaled over the main wall of the school and the Girls Dormitory to commit the crime.

The Victim has since been examined and treated by a gyaenacologist at the Eastern Regional Hospital after a medical form was issued upon report at the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU).

The medical report, according to Superintendent Eunice Annor, the Regional Officer in Charge of DOVVSU indicates a broken hymen.

Meanwhile, one intruder found days later after the incident wondering on campus has been arrested to assist in investigations.

The Victim traumatized by the incident has been counseled, but asked to go home to recover .

Security has been beefed up on campus by the Effiduase District Police Command.

The Headmaster of the School said the School is cooperating with security officials in investigating the incident.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/Kojo Ansah