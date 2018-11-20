The Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, has demanded accountability on about Ghc600 million earmarked for the rollout of Nation Builders Corps, (NABCO), in the 2018 budget presented to Parliament by the Finance Minister last year.

According to the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, Parliament must be interested to demand proper accountability on that allocation approved in 2017 by the House.

“Take off for Nation Builders Corps was 2018, the President launched the program in November 2018 for implementation so what happened to the allocation for Nation Builders Corps for 2018. We should be asking as Members of Parliament. If you wanted to start in 2019 say so but you don’t announce in 2018 and do budgetary allocation.”

The Minority Leader made the comment in Koforidua during the 2019 Post-Budget Workshop held for Parliamentarians.

According to President Akufo-Addo, “NaBCO will be the a vehicle to deliver one hundred thousand (100,000) jobs in seven (7) prioritised areas, defined as the following modules: Educate Ghana; Heal Ghana; Feed Ghana; Revenue Ghana; Digitise Ghana; Enterprise Ghana; and Civic Ghana.” .The move is part of measures to partly fix the grim story of youth unemployment .

The programme was officially launched in October 17, 2018 by the president at the Independence Square in Accra. Beneficiaries of the programme are still undergoing processing to begin work.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Kojo Ansah