The 2nd edition of the annual Ghana SME & CEOs summit, which brings together business chieftains, CEOs, Entrepreneurs as well as decision makers has been slated for 26th November 2018.

The one-day world class event will be held at the plush Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra and will comprise a unique forum for discussions, learning and networking.

The summit dubbed: ‘Corporate Leadership Governance &Technology: Strong Pillars for Business & Economic Growth”, is being organized by Chief Executives Network Ghana, an organization set up specifically to further the managerial and leadership capacities of corporate Ghana, in partnership with Deloitte &Ministry for Business Development.

A press release from the office of the Chief Executives Network Ghana stated that this year’s edition would provide a unique platform for global and local CEOs to integrate and interact with world class experts on various key aspects of entrepreneurship, corporate management and leadership.

The release further indicated that the summit aims to foster knowledge acquisition, learning, partnerships and synergies among attendees that can drive both personal as well as organizational improved performance and consequent growth.

It said participants will be enlightened by a faculty of world class Speakers, Panelists and Experts.

“The Mentorship aspect of the SME &YOUNG CEOs SUMMIT allows accomplished CEOs & Entrepreneurs to share business growth stories and also engage the young CEOs.

This year’s Ghana CEO Summit will address the most important issues facing the leadership of corporate Ghana. The issues to be discussed are critical to the efforts of the country’s private sector- and those of state owned enterprises too- at a time new opportunities are evolving not just out of the accelerating pace of economic growth, but fundamental restructuring too”, it stated.

Among the key topics are; Corporate Leadership Governance for Business growth, The impact of the fourth industrial revolution on SMEs, the next frontier in SME Banking & Finance, Women in Leadership &Enterprise Development, Business Scale-up, Realities, Challenges and Success Stories.

The summit will adopt panels, plenary sessions, exhibitions, capacity building workshops, opportunities for networking, CEO connects and open for a lively and thought provoking discussions, each moderated by a seasoned industry lead.

“The event presents a golden opportunity to showcase your organization, promote your brand, products and services to a decision –making audience with near instant ability to begin deal organization.

So far, the events have attracted 30 sponsors and exhibitors, but the most important statistic of all is that 65% of the participants say they have identified and in many cases actually clinched business opportunities at the events or through the contacts they made”, the enthused Chief Executive of the Chief Executives Network Ghana said.

Exit polls taken at the end of the 2017 edition revealed both the summit venue and the facilities were rated very high by attending CEOs with more than half saying they were excellent. Also, more than half of the participating CEOs rated the relevance of the Summit’s content as very good.

