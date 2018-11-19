UK-based Nigerian singer Mr Eazi has described 2018 as a blessing for his career.

He said “2018 has been a blessing, I’ve seen myself go to place I wanted to go it’s been a blessing till now I have the project out.”

Mr Eazi told KOD on ‘The zone’ Monday that he would want to further expand considering the theme of his recently released mixtape ‘Lagos to London’.

Mr Eazi started off his music career in Ghana and shot to fame after he was endorsed by BET award winner and Nigerian singer Wizkid.

Talking about the new project, he said “I launched it in London, but I also now started doing listening parties, starting in east Africa, and then will be doing 20 universities across Africa early 2019.”

On his yearly end of year concert, he noted “’detty rave’ is how I close my year and it’s just the way I party with my fans. So I’ll be expecting a bigger party, have a couple more friends come through, better organization.

Mr Eazi revealed he sold over 2,000 tickets for last year’s edition, within First two weeks of ticket open sales.

The singer recently launched a project to fund videos of 100 upcoming African musicians as away to give back to society aside water and solar projects he executed.

Commenting on the project, he said “What is most relevant to me is music, so if I’m giving back I have to do music and in that sense grow my ecosystem and be part of all these stories and help these artistes.”

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Senanu Damilola Wemakor