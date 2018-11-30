The Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) has stripped Cameroon of the right to host the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, Starrfmonline.com has gathered.

It comes after an Extraordinary Executive Committee by CAF in Accra, Friday 30 November.

The Committee took into consideration the report of inspection visits of the Confederation’s security committee from 27 October to 1 November as well as that of 11-15 November.

In October, CAF President Ahmad Ahmad visited Yaounde for a meeting with Cameroon President Paul Biya just days after CAF deferred the final decision on the hosting of next year’s AFCON.

At that time, a report by the last inspection team to Cameroon revealed “a significant delay as far as the delivery of infrastructure is concerned.”

Cameroon’s hosting of African football’s showpiece event has been in jeopardy for months since the decision to increase the tournament from 16 to 24 teams.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM