Confédération Africaine de Football (CAF) has called off Kenya’s Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier against Sierra Leone, that was scheduled to be played at the MISC Kasarani on Sunday, November 18, 2018.

In a letter from the Continental governing body’s Competition’s Division, CAF cited a suspension on Sierra Leone by World Governing body FIFA, noting that the status of the group will be communicated once the Executive Committee takes a final decision on the matter.

“Seeing that Sierra Leone is still under suspension by FIFA, please note that the above mentioned match will not take place,” read part of the letter.

“The status of the group will be communicated later on once the competent body takes a final decision in this regards,” continued the letter signed by CAF Competitions Division’s Khaled Nassar.

Kenya has so far won two and shared the spoils in one match, in their quest to grace the Africa Cup of Nations from Group F, which also comprises of Ghana and Ethiopia. The Harambee Stars are in line for a place in the continental showpiece, which they last graced in 2004.

Source: Starr Sports