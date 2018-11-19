Collated Africa Cup of Nations matchday 5 qualifying results on Sunday:
Group A
At Antananarivo
Madagascar 1 (Andriamatsinoro 76) Sudan 3 (Idris 2, Adam 69, Muzamil 85)
Played Saturday
At Bata, Equatorial Guinea
Equatorial Guinea 0 Senegal 1 (Meseguer 52-og)
Standings (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)
Senegal 5 4 1 0 10 2 13 – qualified
Madagascar 5 3 1 1 8 6 10 – qualified
E. Guinea 5 1 0 4 1 6 3
Sudan 5 1 0 4 4 9 3
Fixtures
Mar 18-26: Senegal v Madagascar, Sudan v E.Guinea
Group B
Saturday
At Mitsamiouli, Comoros
Comoros 2 (Nabouhane 2, Chamed 70) Malawi 1 (Phiri 53)
Friday
At Casablanca, Morocco
Morocco 2 (Ziyech 54-pen, 66) Cameroon 0
Standings
Morocco 5 3 1 1 8 3 10 – qualified
Cameroon 5 2 2 1 3 3 8 – qualified as hosts
Comoros 5 1 2 2 5 6 5
Malawi 5 1 1 3 2 6 4
Note: Cameroon competing for match practice
Fixtures
Mar 18-26: Cameroon v Comoros, Malawi v Morocco
Group C
Saturday
At Libreville
Gabon 0 Mali 1 (Doumbia 11)
Friday
At Juba
South Sudan 2 (Lual 19, Aboy 71) Burundi 5 (Abdul Razak 15, 76, 86, 87, Amissi 40)
Standings
Mali 5 3 2 0 7 2 11 – qualified
Burundi 5 2 3 0 10 4 9
Gabon 5 2 1 2 6 4 7
S. Sudan 5 0 0 5 2 15 0
Fixtures
Mar 18-26: Burundi v Gabon, Mali v S. Sudan
Group D
At Lome
Togo 1 (Laba 55) Algeria 4 (Mahrez 13, 30, Attal 28, Bounedjah 90+2)
Saturday
At Bakau, Gambia
Gambia 3 (L. Jallow 70, Jobe 78, A. Jallow 90+4) Benin 1 (Mounie 34)
Standings
Algeria 5 2 1 1 4 2 10 – qualified
Benin 5 2 1 2 3 5 7
Togo 5 1 2 1 2 2 5
Gambia 5 1 2 2 5 5 5
Fixtures
Mar 18-26: Algeria v Gambia, Benin v Togo
Group E
Saturday
At Victoria
Seychelles 1 (Monnaie 72) Libya 8 (Sabbou 3, Saltou 21, 32, 62, Almaryami 56, Baleid 59, Al Shadi 85, Elhouni 90+2)
At Soweto, South Africa
South Africa 1 (Mothiba 26) Nigeria 1 (Mkhwanazi 9-og)
Standings
Nigeria 5 3 1 1 11 5 10 – qualified
S. Africa 5 2 3 0 9 1 9
Libya 5 2 1 2 15 9 7
Seychelles 5 0 1 4 2 22 1
Fixtures
Mar 18-26: Libya v S. Africa, Nigeria v Seychelles
Group F
At Addis Ababa
Ethiopia 0 Ghana 2 (J. Ayew 3, 24-pen)
At Nairobi
Kenya v Sierra Leone – cancelled because Sierra Leone are banned by FIFA for government interference
Standings
Kenya 4 2 1 1 5 2 7
Ghana 3 2 0 1 7 1 6
Ethiopia 5 1 1 3 1 10 4
S. Leone 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
Fixtures
Mar 18-26: Ghana v Kenya, S. Leone v Ethiopia
Group G
At Brazzaville
Congo 1 (Bifouma 38) Democratic Republic of Congo 1 (Kabongo 24)
At Paynesville, Liberia
Liberia 1 (Jebor 72) Zimbabwe 0
Standings
Zimbabwe 5 2 2 1 7 4 8
Liberia 5 2 1 2 5 8 7
DR Congo 5 1 3 1 7 6 6
Congo 5 1 2 2 7 8 5
Fixtures
Mar 18-26: DR Congo v Liberia, Zimbabwe v Congo
Group H
At Kigali
Rwanda 2 (Tuyisenge 10, 45) Central African Repbulic 2 (Habibou 27, Kondogbia 90+4)
At Conakry
Guinea 1 (Yattara 11) Ivory Coast 1 (Seri 21)
Standings
Guinea 5 3 2 0 8 4 11 – qualified
I. Coast 5 2 2 1 9 5 8 – qualified
C.A.R. 5 1 2 2 4 8 5
Rwanda 5 0 2 3 5 9 2
Fixtures
Mar 18-26: C.A.R. v Guinea, I. Coast v Rwanda
Group I
At Luanda
Angola 2 (Mateus 45+1, 57) Burkina Faso 1 (Dayo 69)
At Nouakchott
Mauritania 2 (El Hacen 20, Diakite 84) Botswana 1 (Kobe 4)
Standings
Mauritania 5 4 0 1 7 5 12 – qualified
Angola 5 3 0 2 8 6 9
B. Faso 5 2 1 2 7 5 7
Botswana 5 0 1 4 1 7 1
Fixtures
Mar 18-26: B. Faso v Mauritania, Botswana v Angola
Group J
At Manzini, eSwatini (formerly Swaziland)
eSwatini 1 (Nkambule 19) Niger 2 (Adebayor 55, 77)
Friday
At Alexandria, Egypt
Egypt 3 (Hassan 32, El Mohamad 69, Salah 90) Tunisia 2 (Sliti 13, 72)
Standings
Tunisia 5 4 0 1 8 4 12 – qualified
Egypt 5 4 0 1 15 4 12 – qualified
Niger 4 1 1 3 3 10 4
eSwatini 5 0 1 4 2 10 1
Fixtures
Mar 18-26: Niger v Egypt, Tunisia v eSwatini
Group K
At Maputo
Mozambique 1 (Faife 63) Zambia 0
Saturday
At Windhoek
Namibia 0 Guinea-Bissau 0
Standings
G. Bissau 5 2 2 1 6 5 8
Namibia 5 2 2 1 4 3 8
Mozambique 5 2 1 2 5 5 7
Zambia 5 1 1 3 4 6 4
Fixtures
Mar 18-26: G. Bissau v Mozambique, Zambia v Namibia
Group L
At Maseru
Lesotho 1 (Lerotholi 76) Tanzania 0
Saturday
At Kampala
Uganda 1 (Kaddu 78) Cape Verde 0
Standings
Uganda 5 4 1 0 7 0 13 – qualified
Lesotho 5 1 2 2 3 7 5
Tanzania 5 1 2 2 3 5 5
C. Verde 5 1 1 3 4 5 4
Fixtures
Mar 18-26: C. Verde v Lesotho, Tanzania v Uganda
Notes
— Group winners and runners-up qualify for 2019 Cup of Nations except for Group B, where hosts Cameroon and the highest placed of the other three teams go to the finals
— Head-to-head records separate teams level on points.