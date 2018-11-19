Collated Africa Cup of Nations matchday 5 qualifying results on Sunday:

Group A

At Antananarivo

Madagascar 1 (Andriamatsinoro 76) Sudan 3 (Idris 2, Adam 69, Muzamil 85)

Played Saturday

At Bata, Equatorial Guinea

Equatorial Guinea 0 Senegal 1 (Meseguer 52-og)

Standings (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

Senegal 5 4 1 0 10 2 13 – qualified

Madagascar 5 3 1 1 8 6 10 – qualified

E. Guinea 5 1 0 4 1 6 3

Sudan 5 1 0 4 4 9 3

Fixtures

Mar 18-26: Senegal v Madagascar, Sudan v E.Guinea

Group B

Saturday

At Mitsamiouli, Comoros

Comoros 2 (Nabouhane 2, Chamed 70) Malawi 1 (Phiri 53)

Friday

At Casablanca, Morocco

Morocco 2 (Ziyech 54-pen, 66) Cameroon 0

Standings

Morocco 5 3 1 1 8 3 10 – qualified

Cameroon 5 2 2 1 3 3 8 – qualified as hosts

Comoros 5 1 2 2 5 6 5

Malawi 5 1 1 3 2 6 4

Note: Cameroon competing for match practice

Fixtures

Mar 18-26: Cameroon v Comoros, Malawi v Morocco

Group C

Saturday

At Libreville

Gabon 0 Mali 1 (Doumbia 11)

Friday

At Juba

South Sudan 2 (Lual 19, Aboy 71) Burundi 5 (Abdul Razak 15, 76, 86, 87, Amissi 40)

Standings

Mali 5 3 2 0 7 2 11 – qualified

Burundi 5 2 3 0 10 4 9

Gabon 5 2 1 2 6 4 7

S. Sudan 5 0 0 5 2 15 0

Fixtures

Mar 18-26: Burundi v Gabon, Mali v S. Sudan

Group D

At Lome

Togo 1 (Laba 55) Algeria 4 (Mahrez 13, 30, Attal 28, Bounedjah 90+2)

Saturday

At Bakau, Gambia

Gambia 3 (L. Jallow 70, Jobe 78, A. Jallow 90+4) Benin 1 (Mounie 34)

Standings

Algeria 5 2 1 1 4 2 10 – qualified

Benin 5 2 1 2 3 5 7

Togo 5 1 2 1 2 2 5

Gambia 5 1 2 2 5 5 5

Fixtures

Mar 18-26: Algeria v Gambia, Benin v Togo

Group E

Saturday

At Victoria

Seychelles 1 (Monnaie 72) Libya 8 (Sabbou 3, Saltou 21, 32, 62, Almaryami 56, Baleid 59, Al Shadi 85, Elhouni 90+2)

At Soweto, South Africa

South Africa 1 (Mothiba 26) Nigeria 1 (Mkhwanazi 9-og)

Standings

Nigeria 5 3 1 1 11 5 10 – qualified

S. Africa 5 2 3 0 9 1 9

Libya 5 2 1 2 15 9 7

Seychelles 5 0 1 4 2 22 1

Fixtures

Mar 18-26: Libya v S. Africa, Nigeria v Seychelles

Group F

At Addis Ababa

Ethiopia 0 Ghana 2 (J. Ayew 3, 24-pen)

At Nairobi

Kenya v Sierra Leone – cancelled because Sierra Leone are banned by FIFA for government interference

Standings

Kenya 4 2 1 1 5 2 7

Ghana 3 2 0 1 7 1 6

Ethiopia 5 1 1 3 1 10 4

S. Leone 2 1 0 1 2 2 3

Fixtures

Mar 18-26: Ghana v Kenya, S. Leone v Ethiopia

Group G

At Brazzaville

Congo 1 (Bifouma 38) Democratic Republic of Congo 1 (Kabongo 24)

At Paynesville, Liberia

Liberia 1 (Jebor 72) Zimbabwe 0

Standings

Zimbabwe 5 2 2 1 7 4 8

Liberia 5 2 1 2 5 8 7

DR Congo 5 1 3 1 7 6 6

Congo 5 1 2 2 7 8 5

Fixtures

Mar 18-26: DR Congo v Liberia, Zimbabwe v Congo

Group H

At Kigali

Rwanda 2 (Tuyisenge 10, 45) Central African Repbulic 2 (Habibou 27, Kondogbia 90+4)

At Conakry

Guinea 1 (Yattara 11) Ivory Coast 1 (Seri 21)

Standings

Guinea 5 3 2 0 8 4 11 – qualified

I. Coast 5 2 2 1 9 5 8 – qualified

C.A.R. 5 1 2 2 4 8 5

Rwanda 5 0 2 3 5 9 2

Fixtures

Mar 18-26: C.A.R. v Guinea, I. Coast v Rwanda

Group I

At Luanda

Angola 2 (Mateus 45+1, 57) Burkina Faso 1 (Dayo 69)

At Nouakchott

Mauritania 2 (El Hacen 20, Diakite 84) Botswana 1 (Kobe 4)

Standings

Mauritania 5 4 0 1 7 5 12 – qualified

Angola 5 3 0 2 8 6 9

B. Faso 5 2 1 2 7 5 7

Botswana 5 0 1 4 1 7 1

Fixtures

Mar 18-26: B. Faso v Mauritania, Botswana v Angola

Group J

At Manzini, eSwatini (formerly Swaziland)

eSwatini 1 (Nkambule 19) Niger 2 (Adebayor 55, 77)

Friday

At Alexandria, Egypt

Egypt 3 (Hassan 32, El Mohamad 69, Salah 90) Tunisia 2 (Sliti 13, 72)

Standings

Tunisia 5 4 0 1 8 4 12 – qualified

Egypt 5 4 0 1 15 4 12 – qualified

Niger 4 1 1 3 3 10 4

eSwatini 5 0 1 4 2 10 1

Fixtures

Mar 18-26: Niger v Egypt, Tunisia v eSwatini

Group K

At Maputo

Mozambique 1 (Faife 63) Zambia 0

Saturday

At Windhoek

Namibia 0 Guinea-Bissau 0

Standings

G. Bissau 5 2 2 1 6 5 8

Namibia 5 2 2 1 4 3 8

Mozambique 5 2 1 2 5 5 7

Zambia 5 1 1 3 4 6 4

Fixtures

Mar 18-26: G. Bissau v Mozambique, Zambia v Namibia

Group L

At Maseru

Lesotho 1 (Lerotholi 76) Tanzania 0

Saturday

At Kampala

Uganda 1 (Kaddu 78) Cape Verde 0

Standings

Uganda 5 4 1 0 7 0 13 – qualified

Lesotho 5 1 2 2 3 7 5

Tanzania 5 1 2 2 3 5 5

C. Verde 5 1 1 3 4 5 4

Fixtures

Mar 18-26: C. Verde v Lesotho, Tanzania v Uganda

Notes

— Group winners and runners-up qualify for 2019 Cup of Nations except for Group B, where hosts Cameroon and the highest placed of the other three teams go to the finals

— Head-to-head records separate teams level on points.