Ghana’s capital Stadium, the Accra Sports Stadium is expected to be officially handed over to the Sports Ministry six days before the start of the Women Africa Cup of Nations which starts November 17.

According to the contractors on site, Coupbay Construction firm, the facility is almost hundred percent complete despite government adding additional works to the initial work engagement

The last time the edifice saw a major facelift was in 2008 when Ghana hosted the men’s AFCON.

There has been a lot of the talk on the readiness of the facility ahead of the competition but Project manager in charge of renovation, Chris Aviah believes the facility should be available by November 11.

“ There is still going to be some work left which wasn’t part of the scope of work we were supposed to be cleared, We have completed ours but they(government) added more in terms of painting, coating, sandblasting and repainting but even with that the stadium is ready. Despite having some scare folds around the place is ready to go,” Chris Aviah told Starr Sports.

The other venue for the tournament, the Cape Coast stadium is also in great shape for the 11th edition of the Women’s Cup of nations.

Ghana is hosting seven other countries from November 17th to December first for Africa’s Women’s biggest football event.