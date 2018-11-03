The Project coordinator for the Integrated Social Development Centre (ISODEC) Bernard Anaba says he is yet to see any evidence of the social projects being touted by the Special initiative and Development ministry.

The sector minister Hawa Koomson told the media at a press conference Tuesday that over 3000 projects are ongoing across the country with each of them about 80% complete.

She noted that the projects may have delayed because of the herculean procurement processes that they had to go through.

“You cannot just get up and start using government money just like that. You have to go through procurement processes and it is very very difficult. You can use five months for just one project procurement so if we have 12 months in a year and we use five months for one project, how many projects can you do?

“As we speak, the tender documents are out. We’ve gone through the PA [procurement Authority] the tender documents are out with the suppliers whiles we continue with the process,” the minister who is also member of Parliament noted.

Speaking to Francis Abban on the Morning Starr Wednesday, Mr. Anaba said the said projects are yet to materialize in the various districts and constituencies.

“Apart from party structures in the constituencies, we do not really have other structures. We are not seeing anything at all. Things are not looking good at all in terms of the implementation. Government is talking about 3000 projects but I have not seen anything at all. I have not heard of any project in my constituency at all”.

However, Kennedy Kankam, MP for the Nhyiaeso Constituency in the Ashanti region said six of such projects are ongoing in his constituency.

“In my constituency, there are 6 projects ongoing as far as the Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme (IPEP) project is concerned. We have 3 boreholes, 3 toilet facilities. I involved all stakeholders in my constituency and we all agreed on the projects to start with”.

But Alhaji A.B.A Fuseini, MP Sagnarigu in the Northern region said he is unaware of any project in his constituency.

“I am not aware of any project ongoing in my constituency. There are no consultations in this IPEP matter. I have not been involved in anything and I do not know what is happening”.

