The Ghana Oil and Gas Awards (GOGA ) which brings together players in the oil and gas industry will this year honour industry giants on Friday, December 14, 2018, at the Kempinski Gold Coast City Hotel in Accra.

The 5th edition of the Awards will recognize achievements from local and international companies involved in the Ghana oil and gas sector that have played a defining role in moving the industry forward.

The Award is a trademark owned by Xodus Communications Limited organizers of the Ghana Insurance Awards, Ghana Manufacturing Awards, Forty Under 40 Awards and Ghana Auto Awards. The initiative is to showcase the companies’ activities and achievement in the past year and reward excellence in Standards and Stewardship, Health and Safety, Corporate Social Responsibility and more.

A statement released and signed by Richard Abbey Jnr, Events Director at Xodus Communications Limited, said the Awards represent a cross-section of oil and gas stakeholders ranging from government, upstream, midstream, downstream, regulators, civil society, financial institutions, and insurers, among others.

This year’s Awards will confer Special Recognition Awards on George Yaw Owusu , (formerly of E.O Group) accredited with leading the oil discovery in commercial quantities in Ghana, Kevin Okyere, Chief Executive Officer of Springfield Energy, the only indigenous and independent E&P company operating the WEST Cape Three Point Block 2, Emmanuel Egyei Mensah Chief Executive of Sage Distribution one of the few companies listed on the stock exchange, Alhassan Tampuli, Chief Executive of the National Petroleum Authority, Elinam Abla Horgli (J.K. Horgle Transport and Company Limited) and Alfred Fafali Adagbenu, Chief Executive of Seaweld Engineering Limited.

Forty companies and twelve individuals have been nominated in various categories. They include AI Energy Group, Tel Energy Limited, Fidelity Bank, Ecobank Ghana Limited, Ghana Oil Company, Vivo Energy (Shell Licensee), Total Petroleum Company Limited, Axiss Shipping Limited, Consolidated Shipping Agencies Limited, Rigworld Training Centre, Eni Ghana Exploration and Production Company Limited, Swire Adonai Services Limited, Modec Production, Tema Multiple Product Terminal, Cirrus Oil, Go Energy Ghana Limited, Blue Oceans Investment, Juwel Energy Limited, Andev Company limited, Hills Oil Marketing Company Limited, Manbah Gas Limited, Transatlantic Services Limited, Adonai Shipping Limited, Jonmoore International Limited,

Others include Rigworld International Services, Danest Engineering Company Limited, Falcon Shipping Limited, Seaweld Engineering Limited, J.K Horgle Transport and Company Limited, J.K Ahiadome Transport & Co. Limited, S.O. Frimpong Transport Limited, Baj Freight Logistics Limited, Petroleum Solutions, Puma Energy, TechnipFMC, Steadfast Rigworld, Meridian Logistics and Engineering Limited, Star Assurance Company Limited, Institute for Energy Security, Kosmos Energy and Sage Distribution Limited.

The individuals include Dr Mrs Ivy Manly-Spain, Ivy Apea Owusu, Michael Bozumbil, Dr MacDonald Vasnani, Joseph Kojo Biney, Kofi Amoa-Abban, Abigail Asolange Harley, Baluri Kassim Bakari, J.K Horgle, J.K Ahiadome, James K Kedde, and S.N Dowuona Owoo.

Ghana Oil and Gas Awards remains the largest industry initiative dedicated to championing excellence endorsed by the Ministry of Energy in Partnership with industry stakeholders like the National Petroleum Authority and Ghana Oil and Gas Service Providers Association.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM