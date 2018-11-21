Government has disclosed some 68 roads which will be constructed with the first tranche of the $2billion Sinohydro deal between the government of Ghana and China.

The first tranche of $649 million is set to be released to Government after the necessary parliamentary approvals.

Addressing the media in Accra, Information minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said “Parliament’s Finance committee is scheduled to meet on the agreements at 2pm today after which meeting, the committee’s report will be presented to the plenary hopefully before the end of this month to pave way for construction work to begin”.

Below are details of the statement and roads to be constructed

Ghana is ready to access the first tranche of the 2billion SINOHYDRO Infrastructure for bauxite facility

The Master Project Support Agreement between the Government of Ghana and SINOHYDRO of China was entered into last year and subsequently approved by Parliament. After initial hurdles were successfully managed, Ghana is ready to tap into the first tranche of the agreement which is worth 649m USD.

Two sets of contracts have to this effect been laid before Parliament.

These are the

Engineering Procurement Construction contracts (EPC)

Deferred Payment Agreements (DPA)

Parliament’s Finance committee is scheduled to meet on the agreements at 2pm today after which meeting, the committee’s report will be presented to the plenary hopefully before the end of this month to pave way for construction work to begin.

Below is the list of roads in the first tranche.

Sinohydro Phase 1 Projects

Lot No.

Description

Unit

1

Accra Inner City Roads

km

84.0

2

Kumasi Inner City Roads

km

100.0

3

Tamale Interchange Project

No.

1

4

PTC Roundabout Interchange Project, Takoradi

No.

1

5

Adenta- Dodowa Dual Carriageway

km

14.00

6

Sunyani Inner City Roads

km

39.00

7

Western region and Cape Coast Inner City roads

km

32.19

8

Upgrading of Selected Feeder Roads in Ashanti and Western Regions

km

9

Rehabilitation of Oda-Ofoase-Abirem Road

km

38.00

10

Construction of Hohoe – Jasikan – Dodo Pepesu

km

66.40

TOTAL

441.59

Further Details

LOT 1: ACCRA INNER CITY ROADS

No

Description

Length of Roads (km)

1

Ga North – Trobu

19.03

2

Ga Central – Anyaa Sowutoum

23.97

3

Ga East – Dome Kwabenya

21.70

4

Ledzokuku – Teshie

11.3

5

Nanakrom –Santeo

8.0

Total

84.0

LOT 2: KUMASI INNER CITY ROADS

No

Municipal Assembly

Length of Roads (km)

1

Manhyia Sub-Metro

11.00

2

Suame Sub-Metro

9.45

3

TafoPankrono Sub-Metro

9.79

4

Asokwa Sub-Metro

9.91

5

Kwadaso Sub-Metro

6.29

6

Oforikrom Sub-Metro

7.43

7

Subin Sub-Metro

8.98

8

Nhyiaeso Sub-Metro

7.00

9

Bantama Sub-Metro

10.00

10

Asante Mampong

20.15

Total

100.0

LOT 7: WESTERN REGION AND CAPE COAST INNER CITY ROADS

No

Description

Length of Roads (km)

1

Akotokyir Roads (Cape Coast)

3

2

Amamoma Area Roads (Cape Coast)

6

3

Abura New Community Area Roads (Cape Coast)

7

5

Polytechnic Area Roads (Cape Coast)

3

6

Apawusika Road and Links

3

7

Prestea Town Roads

10.19

Total

32.19

LOT 8. SELECTED FEEDER ROADS IN ASHANTI AND WESTERN REGIONS

NO

Description

Length of Roads (KM)

1

Achiasejxn. – Wansamere – Awisasujxn. Feeder road

7.2

2

Mpasatia – Town roads

4

3

Nyinahin – Adupri feeder road

4.5

4

Nyinahin – SeresoTimpon – Achiasejxn feeder road

29.7

5

Nyinahin – Town roads

4.1

6

Nyinahin Market jxn. – Pentecost Church feeder road

1.5

7

Nyinahini – Kyekyewere feeder road

14

8

Kessekrom – Adiembra feeder road

3

Total

68

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM