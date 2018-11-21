Government has disclosed some 68 roads which will be constructed with the first tranche of the $2billion Sinohydro deal between the government of Ghana and China.
The first tranche of $649 million is set to be released to Government after the necessary parliamentary approvals.
Addressing the media in Accra, Information minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said “Parliament’s Finance committee is scheduled to meet on the agreements at 2pm today after which meeting, the committee’s report will be presented to the plenary hopefully before the end of this month to pave way for construction work to begin”.
Below are details of the statement and roads to be constructed
Ghana is ready to access the first tranche of the 2billion SINOHYDRO Infrastructure for bauxite facility
The Master Project Support Agreement between the Government of Ghana and SINOHYDRO of China was entered into last year and subsequently approved by Parliament. After initial hurdles were successfully managed, Ghana is ready to tap into the first tranche of the agreement which is worth 649m USD.
Two sets of contracts have to this effect been laid before Parliament.
These are the
Engineering Procurement Construction contracts (EPC)
Deferred Payment Agreements (DPA)
Below is the list of roads in the first tranche.
Sinohydro Phase 1 Projects
Lot No.
Description
Unit
1
Accra Inner City Roads
km
84.0
2
Kumasi Inner City Roads
km
100.0
3
Tamale Interchange Project
No.
1
4
PTC Roundabout Interchange Project, Takoradi
No.
1
5
Adenta- Dodowa Dual Carriageway
km
14.00
6
Sunyani Inner City Roads
km
39.00
7
Western region and Cape Coast Inner City roads
km
32.19
8
Upgrading of Selected Feeder Roads in Ashanti and Western Regions
km
9
Rehabilitation of Oda-Ofoase-Abirem Road
km
38.00
10
Construction of Hohoe – Jasikan – Dodo Pepesu
km
66.40
TOTAL
441.59
Further Details
LOT 1: ACCRA INNER CITY ROADS
No
Description
Length of Roads (km)
1
Ga North – Trobu
19.03
2
Ga Central – Anyaa Sowutoum
23.97
3
Ga East – Dome Kwabenya
21.70
4
Ledzokuku – Teshie
11.3
5
Nanakrom –Santeo
8.0
Total
84.0
LOT 2: KUMASI INNER CITY ROADS
No
Municipal Assembly
Length of Roads (km)
1
Manhyia Sub-Metro
11.00
2
Suame Sub-Metro
9.45
3
TafoPankrono Sub-Metro
9.79
4
Asokwa Sub-Metro
9.91
5
Kwadaso Sub-Metro
6.29
6
Oforikrom Sub-Metro
7.43
7
Subin Sub-Metro
8.98
8
Nhyiaeso Sub-Metro
7.00
9
Bantama Sub-Metro
10.00
10
Asante Mampong
20.15
Total
100.0
LOT 7: WESTERN REGION AND CAPE COAST INNER CITY ROADS
No
Description
Length of Roads (km)
1
Akotokyir Roads (Cape Coast)
3
2
Amamoma Area Roads (Cape Coast)
6
3
Abura New Community Area Roads (Cape Coast)
7
5
Polytechnic Area Roads (Cape Coast)
3
6
Apawusika Road and Links
3
7
Prestea Town Roads
10.19
Total
32.19
LOT 8. SELECTED FEEDER ROADS IN ASHANTI AND WESTERN REGIONS
NO
Description
Length of Roads (KM)
1
Achiasejxn. – Wansamere – Awisasujxn. Feeder road
7.2
2
Mpasatia – Town roads
4
3
Nyinahin – Adupri feeder road
4.5
4
Nyinahin – SeresoTimpon – Achiasejxn feeder road
29.7
5
Nyinahin – Town roads
4.1
6
Nyinahin Market jxn. – Pentecost Church feeder road
1.5
7
Nyinahini – Kyekyewere feeder road
14
8
Kessekrom – Adiembra feeder road
3
Total
68
Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM