Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah has recalled the Ayew brothers, Andre and Jordan for the upcoming 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia next week in Addis Ababa.

Coach Appiah had ignored the duo since last September when they withdraw from the squad to face Congo in a return leg qualifier to the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The Ayews gave various explanations to their abscentism but never went down well with the experienced gaffer.

All the same coach Appiah has managed to resolve his differences with the Fenerbahce and Crystal Palace stars for the 18 November, 2018 encounter.

The 20-man squad includes talented midfielder Majeed Ashimeru on loan at Swiss Super League side FC St Gallen from Red Bull Salzburg.

The Black Stars team will begin camping in Kenya on 12 November, 2018 to prepare for the must-win assignment.

Ghana thumped Ethiopia 5-0 in June last year at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium and are determined to get the points to revive their qualification bid.

Ghana squad:

Goalkeepers: Richard Ofori (Martizburg, South Africa) Lawrence Ati (Sochaux, France)

Defenders: Harrison Afful (Columbus Crew, USA) John Boye (FC Metz, France) Lumor Agbenyenu (Sporting CP, Portugal) Andy Yiadom (Reading Football Club, England) Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew, USA) Kassim Nuhu (TSG Hoffenheim, Germany)

Midfielders: Andre Ayew (Fenerbahce, Turkey) Mubarak Wakaso (Alaves, Spain) Kwadwo Asamoah (Inter Milan, Italy) Afriyie Acquah (Empoli,Italy) Christian Atsu (Newcastle, England) Nana Ampomah (Waasland-Beveren, Belgium) Thomas Partey (Atlético Madrid) Majeed Ashimeru (St. Gallen, Switzerland)

Forwards: Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace, England) Asamoah Gyan (Kayserispor, Turkey) Majeed Waris (FC Nantes, France) Emmanuel Boateng (Levante, Spain)

