The Black Stars could start their training today(Wednesday) in Kenya with just ten players reporting to camp ahead of their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia.

The team was expected to start training on Tuesday night but with just half of the squad invited turning up by Tuesday, coach Kwesi Appiah could not have his full training session.

Ghana will play as guests to the Walias of Ethiopia at the Addis Ababa Stadium on Sunday, November 18 in the sixth game of Group F.

All 20-invited players called up for the match with exception of Kwadwo Asamoah, who has been excused through injury, will converge in the Eastern African nation before leaving for Addis Ababa for the games on Sunday.

Coach Kwasi Appiah and his two assistants, Ibrahim Tanko and Maxwell Konadu as well as technical cordinator Stephen Appiah, Goalkeepers trainer Richard Kingston and the other members left Accra for Kenya on Monday evening arriving in Kenya later than expected.

Below is the squad-list:

Goalkeepers:

Richard Ofori (Martizburg, South Africa) Lawrence Ati (Sochaux, France)

Defenders:

Harrison Afful (Columbus Crew, USA) John Boye (FC Metz, France) Lumor Agbenyenu (Sporting CP, Portugal) Andy Yiadom (Reading Football Club, England) Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew, USA) Kassim Nuhu (TSG Hoffenheim, Germany)

Midfielders:

Andre Ayew (Fenerbahce, Turkey) Mubarak Wakaso (Alaves, Spain) Afriyie Acquah (Empoli,Italy) Christian Atsu (Newcastle, England) Nana Ampomah (Waasland-Beveren, Belgium) Thomas Partey (Atlético Madrid) Majeed Ashimeru (St. Gallen, Switzerland)

Forwards:

Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace, England) Asamoah Gyan (Kayserispor, Turkey) Majeed Waris (FC Nantes, France) Emmanuel Boateng (Levante, Spain)

Source:Starr Sports