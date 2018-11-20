Ghana defender Jonathan Mensah and other colleagues have left to rejoin their various Clubs after Ghana’s 2019 Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia.

Dede Ayew captained the side to record a 2-0 win over the Central African side away from home.

Jordan Ayew who returned to the squad after sometime away from the team bagged a brace in the first half to put Ghana’s quest to make it to Cameroon 2019 on cause.

The Crystal Palace star netted his first after just three minutes into the game before converting from the penalty spot.

Most players departed for their respective Clubs on Monday with exception of Asamoah Gyan and Dede Ayew who are expected to hold a close door meeting with President Nana Akufo Addo at the Jubilee house on Tuesday.

Source: Starr Sports