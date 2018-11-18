Former President John Mahama has questioned President Akufo-Addo commitment to the fight against corruption, describing him as a “clearinghouse” of the canker.

Speaking Saturday at the 9th National Delegates’ Conference of National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Accra Mahama said President Akufo-Addo has the litmus test when it comes to fighting corruption in government.

“In the fight against corruption, the NDC has a better record in terms of regime accountability. The NPP has proven in government that it is always reluctant to pursue their own, despite the swirling stench of corruption around their administration. All Ghanaians have received so far, is lip service in the fight against corruption,” he said.

“Most appallingly, “he continued “the president has become a clearinghouse for clearing his appointees accused of corruption. He has on several occasions cleared his ministers and appointees when allegations of corruption have been made against them.”

Mahama also slammed President Akufo-Addo for lying at the Africa Investment Forum organized by the African Development Bank, in Johannesburg, South Africa, that there had been no strong evidence so far against his appointees accused of corruption.

“It was a very low day for Ghana when the president peddled a falsehood on a panel at the recent Africa investment forum that all allegations of corruption made against people in his administration have been investigated and cleared by independent investigative bodies,” Mahama said.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM