President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has left Ghana for a day’s official visit to Qatar, the presidency has announced.

The visit is at the invitation of the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. The Emir was also in the West African country in December 2017.

The reciprocal visit is aimed at deepening and strengthening the ties that exist between the two countries, as well as exploring other areas of co-operation for their mutual benefit.

The President was accompanied by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, MP, and officials of the Presidency and Foreign Ministry.

President Akufo-Addo will return to Ghana on Tuesday, 13th November, 2018.

