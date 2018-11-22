President Akufo-Addo says the country shares in the loss of the late Member of Parliament (MP) for Ayawaso West, Emmanuel Kyerematen Agyarko, who died Wednesday in the United States of America, where he had gone for medical treatment.

The President made this known when he visited the family of the late MP at their Airport Hills Residence to express on behalf of the Nation.

Speaking through the National Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sammy Awuku, President Akufo-Addo said the death of Emmanuel Kyerematen Agyarko, came to him as a big shock and has greatly saddened his heart. He assured the family that the State will do all within its power to give the late MP a befitting burial.

The Deputy Minister for Information, Pius Enam Hadzide, speaking on behalf of the Agyarko family, expressed their profound appreciation and thanks to the President for his swift show of concern and care to the family considering the fact that the news of the death of their beloved broke just last night.

They assured the President that they will speed up processes leading to the funeral and burial of the late MP and keep the Presidency up to speed with all arrangements.

