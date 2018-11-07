Dr. Kwasi Aning has praised President Akufo-Addo for ordering the reinstatement of the dismissed Eastern regional director of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) Fred Dzeni, saying the move will restore confidence in public officials to expose wrongdoing.

“I am so proud of my President and this decision by the President has serious implications for the manner in which people act in dismay in atrocious manner seeking favours. The President cracking the whip in this instance will send signals to his Ministers and Appointees.

“What powers did the EOCO Boss have to do what he did? The Eastern EOCO Boss said nothing wrong. Amoah, desperate to protect his position double guessed and that was a terrible mistake,” the Director, Faculty of Academic Affairs and Research, Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre, told Morning Starr host Francis Abban Wednesday.

Starr News sources at the Presidency have confirmed the President has called the anti-graft agency to reinstate Mr. Dzeni after civil society groups roundly condemned the punishment handed to him .

Mr. Dzeny was suspended from his job after he told Starr News in an interview that government must have the political will to prosecute corrupt officials within it before prosecuting others in the opposition.

“The ruling government should be ready first and foremost to prosecute their own when the slightest incident of corruption is raised against the ruling government then they can also get the guts to prosecute the opposition.”

“When you look at the corruption cases in Ghana, it is not just people who are in government that are corrupt, the public servants, civil servants they are all corrupt. When you look at it, it is the Chief Directors who prepare contract documents and other things so if we are blaming the Politicians, it is not right, it is the public servants generally,” Mr. Dzeny added.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM