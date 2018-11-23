Al Ahly have sacked French manager Patrice Carteron following the Reds’ elimination from the Arab Club Championship.

The Cairo giants fell to a late 1-1 draw to Emirati side Al Wasl, which knocked them out of the Arab Club Championship as they drew 2-2 at home.

French manager Carteron took over Al Ahly last June, replacing Hossam El-Badry, and guided them to the CAF Champions League final, which the Reds lost to Esperance.

Overall, Carteron led Al Ahly in 21 games across all competitions, winning 12, drawing five, while losing three.

Assistant manager and former Al Ahly boss Mohamed Youssef has been named as interim manager until the club appoint a new manager.

Youssef has led Al Ahly before in 2013, where he managed to lift the CAF Champions League title against South African side Orlando Pirates as well as the CAF Super Cup.

He also managed Iraqi side Al Shorta, and Egyptian Premier League outfits Smouha and Petrojet.

Conditioning Coach Michael Lindeman has also been relieved from his duties. This was Lindeman’s second stint at Al Ahly, having worked before at the Reds’ during Martin Jol’s tenure.

Lindeman has worked before at Tottenham Hotspur, the Polish national team, Hamburg, AFC Ajax, and Fulham.

Al Ahly have also announced that Sayed Abdel-Hafiz will return to the club as the new director of football.

