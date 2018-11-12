Algeria are expected to arrive in Ghana Monday afternoon, four days to the start of the 2018 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations finals.

Les Verts Dames face the tournament hosts in the opening match slated for the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, November 17.

Algeria, who have been holding their final training camp in Abidjan, would touch down at the Kotoka International Airport at 1620 GMT, the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) for Ghana 2018 has confirmed.

They lost 2-1 to Ivory Coast in a friendly last Saturday.

Head coach Radia Fertoul took 24 players to Ivory Coast but has yet to release the final 21 to the media.

Algeria are returning to the Women’s Afcon tournament for a fifth appearance after failing to qualify for the last edition, Cameroon 2016.

The North Africans will play Cameroon in their second game in Group A on November 20 before travelling to Cape Coast where they will face Mali in the final group match three days later.

Source:Footy