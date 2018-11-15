The Office of the Special Prosecutor has been allotted GHC180 million by the government to equip the office with the required personnel and material in order to discharge its mandate.

“Mr Speaker, in line with government’s promise to protect the public purse, His Excellency the President remains committed to the fight against corruption.



“The Special Prosecutor’s Office, which is established under the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act 2017 (Act 959), is one of the highest priorities of government.



“In this budget, the Special Prosecutor’s Office has been allocated an amount of GHS180 million from GoG with a commitment to provide additional resources during the course of 2019 to enable the Special Prosecutor’s Office to carry out its mandate,” the Finance minister told Parliament during the presentation of the 2019 budget Thursday.

The allocation comes on the back of the recent public lamentation of the Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu. Mr. Amidu in his latest outburst said his office was “almost hopeless”.

“One year down the line it has only a small three bed room house as an Office woefully inadequate for lack of shear physical space to accommodate any reasonable number of employees, lack of subsidiary legislation, and consequently also financially crippled without any ability to acquire the requisite expensive operational anti-corruption and other equipment for the Office let alone to function efficiently,” he stressed.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM