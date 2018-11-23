Seekapor.com, an EduTech solution is promoting access to relevant educational content for Ghanaian students online.

The content is developed to bridge the information gap and to facilitate learning between students, teachers and parents.

The EduTech solution is ultimately aimed at improving online learning or e-learning among Ghanaians by inputting technology and multimedia into Ghanaian education.

The platform has been built locally under the direction of the GES syllabus to equip teachers, stakeholders and policymakers with material that helps them meet global standards of teaching and learning while enhancing their skills in utilizing I.C.T in education.

“Though some educational institutions are beginning to embrace e-learning, the onus now lies on teachers and parents to provide adequate motivation and supervision to young users, so they derive the full and positive benefits of the internet,” a statement from Seekapor.com said.

“On Seekapor.com, students from Pre-school to Junior High school have access to notes, worksheets, videos, blogs and articles to help them in studying. It also contains blogs, articles and recommended books for parents and teachers; this is aimed at equipping parents and teachers to match up to the technically savvy children of this age,” the statement added.

The statement said an educational portal called Apor has been introduced to help candidates prepare adequately for the Basic Education Certificate Education, (BECE), and to help them access past questions as they prepare for the examination.

“Emphasis is currently placed on the development of a segment for Senior High School students to augment the Double track system currently being implemented in Ghana; that segment will be released in January 2019,” the statement added.

The uniqueness of www.seekapor.com lies in the fact that, it is a one-stop place for educational material which is free and accessible to students, parents and teachers across the country.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM