The Vice Chairman of the Defense and Interior Committee of Parliament has cautioned the public against bastardizing the police on the back of the release of report a on the killing of seven persons in Kumasi.

Some Twenty-one (21) police personnel have been interdicted and are to be subjected to a formal criminal investigation, for their alleged role in the killing of seven Zongo youth at Manso Nkwanta in the Ashanti Region on July 17, 2018.

This comes after the seven-member committee which probed the killing stated that it found no evidence that the deceased persons were armed robbers.

The Committee also said there’s no evidence that the deceased persons exchanged fire with the police before they were killed.

The Ashanti Regional Police Command had initially claimed that the seven, all residents of Asawase Zongo in Kumasi were armed robbers who exchanged fire with them.

But speaking to Starr News, Manhyia North MP, Collins Owusu Amankwaa, said the action of the 21 interdicted officers does not reflect the conduct of the entire service.

According to Mr. Owusu Amankwaa, calls for the head of the Ashanti regional police commander to resign is premature.

“The Police is the main law enforcement agency in this country, they are there to maintain law and order, so more or less they are a necessary evil so we must manage police, civilian relations, we should not see them as agents of government to suppress the citizens…we need to cooperate with them.”

