The husband of a Pakistani Christian woman acquitted of blasphemy after eight years on death row has pleaded for asylum from the UK, US or Canada.

Asia Bibi’s husband, Ashiq Masih, said they were in great danger in Pakistan.

The Supreme Court overturned her conviction on Wednesday, saying the case against her was based on flimsy evidence. But she has yet to be freed.

Her acquittal sparked violent protests, and the government has now agreed to try to stop her leaving the country.

On Saturday, her lawyer, Saif Mulook, fled Pakistan, saying he feared for his life.

Asia Noreen – commonly known as Asia Bibi – was convicted in 2010 of insulting the Prophet Muhammad during a row with neighbours.

Several countries have offered her asylum.

Source: BBC