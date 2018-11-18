Johnson Asiedu Nketia is set to retain his position as the general secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress having taken a giant lead over his challenger Koku Anyidoho, provisional results have suggested.

Out of the over 9000 delegates who voted, Koku secured 1,625 while his boss secured 6,642.

It will be his forth term as general secretary of the umbrella family.

For the chairmanship race, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo is in pole to capture the seat leading the four other contenders with a significant margin.

Already, Sammy Gyamfi has been elected the Communications Director for the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Provisional results indicate Gyamfi walloped Fred Agbenyo to the post by a wider margin collecting over 2000 of the valid votes cast to Agbenyo’s 6,215.

Gyamfi used to be a spokesperson of former Kumasi Mayor Kojo Bonsu and a member of Ashanti Regional Communication Team of the NDC.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM