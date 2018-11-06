Former Kasoa Blessed Ladies FC captain, Faustina Ampah has arrived in Ghana from her belarus -base to join the Black Queens for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations which starts on 17 November.

The Minsk FC player popularly known as ‘Lampard’ will join her teammates when they return from Kenya after Thursday’s friendly.

Ampah played her last game of the season on Sunday in the 3-0 home win against Zorka BDU in the first leg of the Belarus Cup.

The centre back will play a pivotal role Ghana’s quest to win the tournament for the first time as she did the ladies win of WAFU Tournament in August last year.

