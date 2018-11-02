The Local Organizing Committee (LOC) of the 2018 TOTAL Women’s Cup of Nations has activated the registration of volunteer programme for the public to apply.



The 11th edition of the tournament volunteer programme which aims at employing hundreds of Ghanaians comes in different phases including recruiting, selecting and training of volunteers in the two host cities – Accra and Cape Coast.

They will be supported in areas such as ceremonies, transport, media, protocol, language services etc. Each volunteer is required to fill and submit the attached document.

Registration is open to everyone, regardless of the gender, ethnic background but be 18 years old and above. It must also be known that, any previous volunteering experience will be an additional advantage.

Other qualities and skill set such as good in communicating with others, team player and proficiency in French are highly encouraged.

Interested persons can visit afconwomenghana.com.

Source: Starr Sports