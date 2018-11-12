Cup holders Super Falcons will on Wednesday fly into the Ghanaian capital, Accra, before making their way to Cape Coast ahead of the commencement of the 11th Africa Women’s Cup of Nations finals.

The Falcons have now spent six days at the world-renowned football facility, Sol Beni Sports Centre (owned by ASEC Mimosas Football Club) in Abidjan, following a three-week preparatory programme at the Jubilee Chalets and Resort in Epe, Lagos State.

Eight-time champions Nigeria head Group B of the continental showpiece and will contend with the Banyana Banyana of South Africa, Chipolopolo Queens of Zambia and an Equatorial Guinea team restored into the tournament only few days following a CAF Appeal panel ruling.

Only Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea have been successful at the continental fiesta, with the latter emerging winners on the only two previous occasions that Nigeria did not triumph in the 20-year-old competition.

Source:Starr Sports