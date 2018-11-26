Police in the central region have detain one Charles Owusu for knocking down two persons on a motor bike on the Apam-Winneba stretch of the Accra road .

The suspect who was driving a Nissan Hard Body Pick up with registration number GT 8265-16 belonging to presidential aspirant of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and Member of Parliament for Nadowli Kaleo, Alban Kingsford Sumana Gbagbin knocked down the two who were later confirmed dead at the Trauma and Specialists Hospital at Winneba.

The deceased are currently at the morgue.

The driver is said to have been on a private visit to the region from Accra when the incident occurred. He is currently in police custody assisting with investigations.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/Kwaku Baah Acheamfuor