Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, vice president of the Republic of Ghana, on Sunday called on King Salman at Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh and conveyed a message from President Nana Akufo-Addo.

The King also extended his greetings to the Ghana president. Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir and other top Saudi and Ghanian officials attended the meeting.

Saudi Arabia and Ghana enjoy cordial ties. During a recent trip to King Abdullah Economic City organized by the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Hafiz Issahaku, consul general of Ghana, told Arab News: “The trip was far beyond expectations. The visit to Mohammed Bin Salman College was the most interesting part. It offered an excellent view of the Vision 2030 objectives for this country.

“With such a world-class institution, the graduates the college produces will be leaders in business, innovation and entrepreneurship, and help to take the country forward,” he said.

Source: Arabnews.com