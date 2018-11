An up and coming music sensation Benson Lution has released his debut single titled ‘Like That’ produced by Grade Wan beat and recorded by Kwamebeatz.

‘Like That’, according to the Adabraka based singer cum songwriter is a simple song with a simple term that people can easily relate.

“Sometimes music is supposed to be simple and fun,” he said of his debut single.



Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM