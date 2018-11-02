Ghana’s Black Queens midfielder, Alice ‘Neymar’ Kusi have said they will successfully win their first African Women’s Cup of Nation trophy on home soil when the tournament begins on November 17.

The three time losing finalists in 1998, 2002 and 2006, began preparations for the tournament two months ago and the arrival of overseas-based players last week increased the frenzy in camp at their Prampram, Ghanaman Center of Excellence.

But the Lebanese side Zouk Mosbeh Girls FC star. believes with the support from all Ghanaians our ‘host and win’ tag is a possibility.

“We are almost with a full house now and every player in camp has really been doing well. We are determined as a team not to only impress our country people but also successfully keep the trophy for the first time at home,” Alice Kusi told Starr Sports.

The Black Queens are currently in Zambia as part of preparations ahead of the tournament which starts in two weeks time.

Source:Starr Sports