“Do the Dance” hitmaker Eddi Khae has indicated that schooling and doing music has not been easy for him as a musician.

The rapper who is currently a final year student of the Central University College, studying Management Studies told KOD Tuesday that it is a difficult feat.

“It’s very difficult actually. It’s very very difficult. Blending two of them is much difficult,” he stressed.

Eddi Khae shot to fame when his “Do the Dance” song went viral on social media, with an accompanying dance to match.

He disclosed that he knew he was going to get a hit song one way or the other, but didn’t see this coming, and was surprised his first single became a hit.

“Do the dance was my first single because I started with covers of peoples songs and then I use the beats and I try to make something out of it,” he said.

He revealed that “after schooling next year, I’m gonna do full time music. Music is something I’ve always wanted to do, and I’m very grateful I have a hit song now and I feel like it’s time for me

After shooting to fame, the rapper went on to release a follow-up single titled “Mandem” and is currently promoting his new song with Medikal and R Mvmnt from UK, titled “Speak in Tongues.”

He revealed he has worked on unreleased projects with Pappy Kojo, and is in talks with Joey B and Kwesi Arthur.

“Outside Ghana I would love to work with Patoranking, Olamide, Wizkid, Davido,” he added.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Senanu Damilola Wemakor