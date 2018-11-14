Police in Asante-Mampong in the Ashanti region have arrested a minor and a teenager for allegedly robbing female students of Mampong midwifery and training collage.

Kwabena Wireko, 12, and Kwame Frimpong, 19, were arrested by the police in connection with the recent spate of robbery attacks on female students of the College.

The two suspects have been identified by some students who have fallen prey to their criminal activities in the area.

Last week the students boycotted academic activities on campus over increasing robbery activities on them after a group of armed men stormed one of the hostels and robbed the students of their personal belongings including cash, mobile phones and other personal effects.

One student was stabbed in the leg before she was robbed of all her personal belongings, on her way to study at night in the class room.

Some of the aggrieved students say, they are unable to go to study at night or even walk alone on the campus, over insecurity in and around the school.

Head of Operations and Mampong Divisional MTTD Commander, Superintendent Isaac Baah who confirmed the arrest indicated that the police are poised to restore strict security at the school as students prepare to write their end of semester examinations.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Isaac Bediako Justice