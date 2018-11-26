A 4-year-old pupil, Kwarpong Godwin, also Known as Kwame has allegedly been kidnapped at Okorase near Koforidua in the Eastern Region.

Kwarpong, a pupil with Royal Academy was kidnapped shortly after closing from School on November 8,2018.

He is suspected to have been kidnapped by an ex-lover of his Mother, Samuel Ofei, who is demanding GHC2,400 ransom before he frees her son.

Mother of the victim, Theresa Ansah, told Starr News her son did not return home after school on the fateful day which compelled her to visit the School but several search for him have proved futile.

She said the School Authorities accompanied her to make official report at the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU) where investigation is ongoing.

According to the distraught mother, after consistently denying kidnapping the boy, Samuel Ofei ,finally admitted and accepted responsibility but requested that the family pays him the ransom of GHC2,400 which the family has not been able to raise.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Kojo Ansah