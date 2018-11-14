Theresa May faces a crunch cabinet meeting later as she tries to win colleagues’ support for a draft Brexit agreement between the UK and Brussels.

Senior ministers will gather at Downing Street at 14:00 GMT amid calls to reject the deal from both senior Brexiteers and Remain supporters.

The PM is also continuing one-to-one briefings with ministers on the plans.

Some cabinet members have “deep reservations”, BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg says.

But the draft is seen as a significant moment in the negotiations between the UK and Brussels.

The pound made a tentative rise against the dollar on Wednesday morning – up 0.12% – and rose against the Euro – up 0.16% – in the wake of news that the draft had been agreed.

Meanwhile, ambassadors from the remaining 27 EU member states will discuss the agreement and the possibility of organising an emergency summit to sign off on it.

If this happens, the government will then face a battle to win Parliament’s backing, with some Tories vowing to vote against it and Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) also expressing concern.

