Student leaders have been challenged to focus on building consensus and finding middle grounds in addressing challenges affecting them.

Minister for Information Kojo Oppong Nkrumah who gave the advice at an SRC Leadership Summit of the University of Cape Coast said applying that approach will reduce tension and agitations associated with student grievances.

Oppong Nkrumah said “Over the years, the model of students leaders have been the model of the agitators, the champion of the cause, the leader of the cause to oppose policies”.

“Hardly do we highlight the model of the leader who is focused on building consensus, finding middle ground between entrenched positions, making progress, focusing on the important substantive matters as against holding everyone to ransom often over little side issues” he said..

Mr. Oppong Nkrumah cautioned that “the nation will soon become ungovernable if we continue to churn out extremist leaders at various levels. Leaders who cannot accommodate the views of other stakeholders”

He said extremism and grandstanding had never been a model for building sustainable development adding that, “the best nations that many seek to visit, are nations built on accommodating each other’s point of view but not entrenched positions”.

He charged the students to always engage with all stakeholders, accommodate each other’s position and eschew all forms of acts that could jeopardize their reputation, career and future endeavours.

The Student’s Representative Council Leadership summit programme was aimed at building the capacity of students into leadership positions.

The Information Minister, who is also the Member of Parliament for Ofoase Ayirebi, is an old student of the University of Cape Coast and from Casely Hayford hall. He used the opportunity to reconnect with his roots.

Oppong Nkrumah earlier paid courtesy call on the Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Joseph Ghartey Ampiah.

