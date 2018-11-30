Ghana’s Thomas Teye Partey has been nominated in CAF’s 34 man shortlist for the 2018 CAF Awards.

The Ghanaian had an impressive season last season playing a significant role in helping Atletico Madrid to lift the UEFA Europa League.

He has also become one of the most important players for Ghana scoring 6 goals in his last 6 appearances for the Black Stars, including a hat-trick in a World Cup qualifier against Congo last year September in Brazzaville.

The 26-year-old is not the only Ghanaian player on the list, as Portia Boakye, Black Queens captain Elizabeth Addo and Black Maidens captain Mukarama Abdulai all made the shortlist for the Women’s African Player of the Year.

However, CAF is expected to cut down the shortlist in the coming days.

The Awards Gala, is to honour footballers & officials who distinguished themselves during the year under review, will be held on Tuesday, 8 January 2019 in Dakar, Senegal.

This nomination is in addition to Partey’s shortlisting for the BBC African footballer of the year.

No Ghanaian has won the award since Abedi Ayew did so in 1993.

Source: Starr Sports