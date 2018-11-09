Ghana’s Kumasi Asante Kotoko will face the winner of the finals of Cameroon’s FA Cup between Eding FC and Lion Blessé FC in the preliminary stage of the CAF Confederations Cup.

The Porcupine Warriors will know their opponents when the Cameroon FA Cup finals is played between Eding FC and Lion Blessé FC over the weekend .

CAF’s date for the Confed Cup, preliminary stage matches are set from November 27- 28 and December 4-5, it is expected that the Cameroonians will name their representative by then.

In the CAF Champions League draw, no Ghanaian made a representation as Medeama bid to take part was not granted by the Normalisation Committee.

Meanwhile, Kotoko has officially released the names of players for the inter club competition.

