Communications Director of Asante Kotoko Sarfo Duku has revealed that management never challenged the final player selection submitted by Coach Charles Akunnor.

According to the legal brain, the 11 recruits were recommended by the Akunnor in other to augment the squad ahead of the CAF Confederations Cup.

The list however excluded 4 key players of the team consisting Awudu Nafiu, Sylla Vye Mohammed, Akwasi Nti and Michael Yeboah of which many pundits have raised questions about.

Duku tells Starr Sports, management had no problem with the final selection.

“This what the coach has recommended so we are not in the position to challenge him because it is his job so we give him the benefit of the doubt.

“He has been in charge almost a month and he has monitored and evaluated the team so he knows best for the club,” Duku added.

The Porcupine Warriors submitted their list to CAF on Wednesday.

Source: Starr Sports