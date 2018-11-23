Ghana’s sole representative in Africa, Asante Kotoko will face Cameroonian side Eding Sports in the preliminary round of the 2018/2019 CAF Confederation Cup.

According to fecafoot, the 2016/2017 Ligue 1 champions have been given the nod to represent the country in CAF’s second-tier competition after a meeting between the Normalization Committee and the clubs.

Eding Sports were supposed to play Lion Blessé de Fotouni in the Cameroonian FA Cup final for the ticket.

The Lékié based side are expected in Ghana later next weekend to face the Ghanaian giants.

Kotoko will host the first leg on Wednesday, 28 November, 2018 at the Baba Yara stadium in Kumasi with the return leg in Cameroon in a week’s time.

Asante Kotoko have been preparing for the championship which they want to win.

Meanwhile, Kotoko are said to be in talks with Italian giants AS Roma over a partnership deal, according to the club’s Policy Analyst Yaw Amoh Sarpong ahead of their campaign.

