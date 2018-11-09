Asante Kotoko have confirmed a twenty-seven man squad for the preliminary stage of the 2018/19 CAF Confederation Cup.

Management submitted the final list to the continent’s football governing body on Thursday with the deadline for the submission of squads scheduled to close later on in the day.

Asante Kotoko earlier presented to CAF a twenty-six man squad, but that provisional list has been altered with two new additions and one omission.

The current squad has three goalkeepers, eight defenders, twelve midfielders and four attackers in a composition of sixteen existing players and eleven new recruits.

The Porcupine Warriors go into the competition as winners of last season’s FA Cup, following the suspension of club football activities in June this year.

Asante Kotoko hope to make a significant impact in the competition, and the list presented to CAF, as put together by coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor and the technical group of the club, is expected to garner that feat.

Source: Asantekotokosc