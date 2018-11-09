Some students of the West Africa Senior High School (WASS) in Accra whose school road has become a death trap say they do not trust government on the promise that footbridges will be constructed on the Adenta-Madina Highway from next week.

“It is not easy for us to cross the road. Some men have been standing here helping us to cross. The men will come by 6 and leave by 8:30 am. Some people have been knocked down. Yesterday a form 1 student was knocked down and died.

“We want the government to fix the bridge. We are not convinced about the government’s promise. They said that long ago and they didn’t do it so what shows that they will do it next week. We don’t want to die, they should fix it,” some female students of the school told Starr News’ Sefanam Agbogbli Friday.

Residents of Adenta and its environs went on rampage Thursday by burning car tyres on the highway to register their protest over the rampant killing of people on the highway due to lack of footbridges.

The Ministry of Roads and Highways has announced that work on the six (6) uncompleted pedestrian bridges in Adenta will commence within a week.

Temporarily, the Ministry in collaboration with the Interior Ministry has requested the Ghana Police Service to deploy officers of the Motor Traffic Unit to prevent further deaths.

The move comes after residents in the area staged a demonstration and blocked the highway Thursday evening over numerous car knockdowns on the stretch.

A statement from the Inter Ministerial Committee on road safety issued on Thursday night, said government regretted the deaths of residents who had been killed by speeding vehicles.

The statement further said work had already been ongoing in recent weeks to address the situation and that procurement processes were now near completion.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM