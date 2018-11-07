The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has appointed Ghana’s former Electoral Commission Chairperson Charlotte Osei as deputy head of the sub-regional body’s pre-election mission to Nigeria ahead of the country’s 2019 polls, Starrfmonline.com has learnt.

The mission is led by Mohammed N’fah Alie Conteh, Chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Sierra Leone and will stay in Nigeria between 1st and 15 November.

The aim of this fact-finding mission is to meet with all the stakeholders involve in the electoral process, including candidates, Media, leaders of political parties, administrative and electoral authorities, and development partners in order to assess the state of preparedness of the upcoming polls.

Mission will also visit some key cities around Nigeria outside of the capital city Abuja.

Nigeria which is the biggest economy in West Africa goes to the polls on February 16, 2019.

Political watchers say the polls is a straight contest between incumbent Muhammadu Buhari of the APC party and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

