Four people have died in a shooting at a Chicago hospital, including two female members of staff and a police officer, and the gunman himself.

The two women killed were a doctor and a pharmaceutical assistant, Mayor Rahm Emanuel confirmed.

A police spokesman said the gunman had died in an exchange of shots, but it is not clear if he took his own life.

A second officer avoided injury after a bullet fired in his direction became lodged in his gun, police say.

Officials say the gunman appeared to target a woman with whom he was in a relationship but they do not suggest a motive.

“Chicago lost a doctor, pharmaceutical assistant and a police officer, all going about their day, all doing what they love,” said Mr Emanuel. “This tears at the soul of our city. It is the face and the consequence of evil.”

