Chairman of the Church of Pentecost Apostle Eric Nyamakye has bemoaned the spate of corruption in Ghana despite the huge Christian population in the country.

According to him, the church in Ghana appears to be focusing on other things than the core objective of leading souls to Christ.

“Taking Ghana for instance, according to the 2010 Population and Housing Census, 71.2% of Ghanaians claim to be Christians. As evidence to this, churches are scattered along the length and breadth of the nation. The Church of Pentecost contributes largely to this occurrence.

“However, in spite of the presence of these churches in our societies, Christianity has not yet impacted society adequately in a way that eliminates endemic corruption and rampant social evil to reflect the huge presence of Christians in the country,” Apostle Nyamekye noted in his 5-year strategic vision dubbed “Possessing the Nations” for the Church of Pentecost.

He said the church under his leadership will focus on building character of members that will please God.

“As a church, it is time for us to focus a lot more attention on the practice of being God’s representative on earth. The Church has to focus on being salt and light in this perverse world in order to transform the spiritual, social, economic and political fabric of the nations. I believe that the destiny of our nations is in the hands of the Churches”.

Apostle Nyamekye was elected chairman of the Church of Pentecost in May this year. He took over Apostle Professor Kwabena Opoku-Onyinah.

