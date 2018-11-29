The Ministry of Education has warned the closure of Colleges of Education across the country is imminent.

According to the ministry, if the striking teachers of the colleges do not return to the negotiation table there is little could do about resolving their concerns .

Members of the Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG) declared a strike on October 29 over poor conditions of service.

The striking teachers want issues on market premium and research allowance to be addressed by government.

The National Labour Commission (NLC) is later today expected to meet striking teachers of the various colleges of the education.

The NLC will also meet the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission as well as the NCTE and other interest groups in a bid to resolve the impasse between the parties.

Both government and CETAG have taken entrenched positions in the matter with teachers demanding a reversal of a decision to withhold their November Salaries

Speaking to Starr News, the public relations officer of the Education ministry Ekow Vincent Assafuah said the ministry will have no option than to close the schools if the teachers do not review their stands.

“On the part of the ministry we wish that they will come back to negotiating table, in the absence of that, It is imminent that our colleges of education would have to be shut down”.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM