The ministry of education has ordered all principals of colleges of education not to validate salaries of tutors over their decision to declare an indefinite strike.

The tutors have been on strike for almost three weeks demanding market premium.

They are also demanding book and research allowance on the same scale with their colleagues in other comparable institutions.

The teachers threatened to take legal action to compel managers of the various colleges of education to shut down the schools if their strike reaches the 21-day mark.

Speaking to Starr News, Spokesperson of the Education ministry Ekow Vincent Asefuah said the teachers will not be paid as a long as they stay away from the classrooms.

“The strike action is illegal because there has been an engagement process with them. So it is almost unconscionable for us the education ministry, labour ministry and themselves to see them declare strike.

“We heard them going on strike when all these negotiations were going on. We have agreed on the percent of increment that is worth them and yet they went on the strike. If the strike follows, their salaries will not be validated this month or the next month and as long as the strike persists. …it is illegal in this country to declare an illegal strike and still expect to be paid”.

Meanwhile, the teachers say they will not be deterred by the planned punishment.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM