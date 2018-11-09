Derek Boateng’s lawsuit against former Black Stars teammate John Paintsil has been dismissed by the court.

An Accra High Court ruled against Boateng who had taken legal action against his former colleague over a said $20,000 borrowed by Painstil.

The plaintiff (Boateng) claimed the defendant (Paintsil) had borrowed money hence requesting for full payment and interest from the latter, an allegation the latter denied on several occasions.

Boateng who served the defendant with a lawsuit according o the court had no case and evidential prove to back his claim.

The ruling by Justice Jennifer Akua Tagoe according to Ghanasoccernet declared John Paintsil off any wrongdoing hence would not pay heed to the said demand from his former playmate.

Derek Boateng, 35, is currently away from Ghana plying his trade in with Greek Club OFI Crete whiles John Paintsil is in the country after leaving South African Club Kaizer Chiefs as an assistant Coach for the side.

Source: Soccernet